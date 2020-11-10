Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire at a homeless encampment was sending heavy black smoke over a wide area in San Jose Tuesday.
The San Jose Fire Department said the fire was burning on the 5000 block of Cherry Ave. in South San Jose. near the junction of Highway 85 and Almaden Ave.
https://twitter.com/SJFD/status/1326281973627695104/photo/1
Fire officials said there were no structures threatened at this time.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
You must log in to post a comment.