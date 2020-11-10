SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was killed early Tuesday morning in a shooting in East San Jose near the Capitol Square Mall, the city’s 38th homicide of the year.

Like Oakland where the homicide rate has soared to 100 so far this year, San Jose’s homicide rate has also exceeded 2019 when there were 34 for the entire year.

San Jose police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at McKee Road and Capitol Avenue around 2:35 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

The shooting incident is now a homicide. Adult male victim. No suspect or motive known. This is homicide number 38 for 2020. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 10, 2020

There are currently no suspects identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Bagon #3589 or Detective Sanchez #4126 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.