OAKLAND (CBS SF) — New details have emerged regarding a violent police confrontation during an attempted burglary/robbery at a marijuana grow operation in Oakland, that left one man dead and several officers wounded, on election night.

Around 9 p.m., Oakland police began receiving dozens of calls reporting roving caravans of armed robbers targeting high end retail and electronic stores, pharmacies and cannabis dispensaries.

At 10:15 p.m., police confronted several suspects at a robbery/burglary in progress in the 1400 block of 92nd Avenue. Officers attempted to detain the suspects but several fled on foot and in vehicles. An officer shot and killed a man who has been identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Torres Ramirez.

Three officers were hit by fleeing vehicles and later treated and released from a local hospital.

More than a dozen individuals were arrested during the incident and nine firearms were confiscated, according to police.

Roving armed caravans would keep police busy until 3 a.m., Wednesday morning, as officers responded to shootings, robberies, burglaries, kidnappings and other threats all over the city.

There has been a surge of violent armed caravans targeting businesses in Oakland and other Bay Area cities. Police encourage residents and business owners to install security cameras, as well as alarms.

