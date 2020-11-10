SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 61-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested after a police chase in which he attempted to elude capture by driving at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction on a local street and racing across fairways at Foxtail Golf Course.

Santa Rosa police said the pursuit began after an officer attempted a traffic stop at approximately 9:26 p.m. in the area of Petaluma Hill Road and Kawana Springs Road.

The driver, identified as Anthony Catelli, fled in his vehicle, driving southbound on Petaluma Hill Road at speeds reaching 90 mph.

Officers pursued Catelli as he drove southbound on Petaluma Hill Road, out of the city limits. He continued fleeing southbound onto Snyder Lane, into Rohnert Park.

At one point, authorities said, Catelli drove into the opposite lane of traffic for a short time before getting back into the right lane of travel.

The chase eventually ended up at Foxtail Golf Course, where Catelli drove across the fairways until he came to a stop in an embankment.

Officers approached his vehicle, but Catelli refused to exit the vehicle or unlock the doors. A passenger window was broken, allowing access to the interior of the vehicle. Catelli was taken into custody and booked on several charges.