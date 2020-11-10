SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After weeks of enjoying a slow return to normal while dining inside restaurants, working out at gyms and watching movies in theaters, California residents were bracing Tuesday for return of more severe business restrictions triggered by a surge of COVID-19 cases.

CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly was set to hold a noon news conference to announce a shuffling of the state’s reopening tier. Some counties were set to be moved down to more restrictive tiers.

“Tomorrow at noon, we’ll get that information from Dr. Ghaly, but anticipate that we’ll see some counties moving backwards and not forwards,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a Monday news conference. “And this is exactly why we designed the tier status the way we did. It was about being more and less restrictive; not based on political whim, but based upon the data, based upon the epidemiology, based on the facts on the ground.”

Currently, 10 counties were in the most restrictive Purple Tier including Sonoma County, 20 are in the Red Tier, 19 in the Orange including Alameda, Marin, Napa, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara counties and just 9 including San Francisco being in the least restrictive Yellow.

But for weeks local county health directors have been sounding the alarm. The latest was Santa Clara County’s Dr. Sara Cody. Since Sunday there have been 358 new COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Clara County which was second only to the record of 385 new cases reported on July 15.

Nearly all the new cases were from test samples collected in the past week in the wake of Halloween, officials said. About half of those coming in the past three days.

The all important seven-day average of new cases last week was between 131 and 139, accelerating after a slow climb that started in mid-October.

In addition, the number of hospitalizations on Sunday was up by nearly 10 percent.

“We don’t have a clear signals of particular groups or sub-populations or clear super spreader events that would explain this surge,” she said. “We are actively investigating to understand whether there may have been such events.”

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, state and local health officials are fearing an even larger spike in new cases.

“People are letting their guard down,” Newsom said during a press conference on Monday. “We’ve got to be careful. You’ve got to protect yourself and your loved ones.”