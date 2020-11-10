Comments
SONOMA (CBS SF) — Family members of a young child found alone have been located after an appeal from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in identifying a young boy who was found near a bank in Sonoma.
Authorities released a photo of the boy, who is described as being white, 3 years old, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt and black pants with stars on them.
The sheriff’s office did not indicate the circumstances of how the boy was found alone.
