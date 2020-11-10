WATCH LIVE:President-Elect Biden, Vice-President-Elect Harris Deliver Remarks On Affordable Care Act
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Child Found, Mystery Child, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

SONOMA (CBS SF) — Family members of a young child found alone have been located after an appeal from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in identifying a young boy who was found near a bank in Sonoma.

(Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities released a photo of the boy, who is described as being white, 3 years old, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt and black pants with stars on them.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate the circumstances of how the boy was found alone.

Comments