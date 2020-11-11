OAKLAND (CBS SF) — New details have emerged regarding a violent police confrontation during an attempted burglary/robbery at a marijuana grow operation in Oakland, that left one man dead and several officers wounded, on election night.
Around 9 p.m., Oakland police began receiving dozens of calls reporting roving caravans of armed robbers targeting high end retail and electronic stores, pharmacies and cannabis dispensaries.
At 10:15 p.m., police confronted several suspects at a robbery/burglary in progress in the 1400 block of 92nd Avenue. Officers attempted to detain the suspects but several fled on foot and in vehicles. An officer shot and killed a man who has been identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Torres Ramirez.
Four officers suffered injuries at the scene. Three of the officers were struck by fleeing vehicles and required hospitalization, police
said. At least 12 people were arrested and nine firearms were recovered.
Roving armed caravans would keep police busy until 3 a.m., Wednesday morning, as officers responded to shootings, robberies, burglaries, kidnappings and other threats all over the city.
There has been a surge of violent armed caravans targeting businesses in Oakland and other Bay Area cities. Police encourage residents and business owners to install security cameras, as well as alarms.
