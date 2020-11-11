VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A stolen vehicle suspect in Vallejo was arrested after a police chase Wednesday and an attempted escape which involved holding a home’s residents at gunpoint until they forcefully disarmed him.

Vallejo police said an officer attempted a traffic stop on a stolen 2013 silver Hyundai using lights and sirens, but the car took off instead and led the officer on a chase along streets in East Vallejo.

During the chase, the officer swerved to avoid a collision and hit a metal fence, resulting in minor injuries to the officer, police said. The Hyundai also collided with a Toyota 4 Runner with two people inside but there was no word of any injuries.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Randy Saitz, eventually fled on foot and entered a nearby residence on the 400 Block of Hilton Street while armed with a loaded gun, police said. The residents of the home were held hostage momentarily, but they took action to defend themselves, resulting in the suspect being disarmed and injured, police said.

A responding officer entered the home and proceeded to tase the suspect, police said. Saitz was arrested and taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said Saitz was also suspected in a hit-and-run on October 30 that followed another police chase of a stolen vehicle. The chase ended after the suspect began driving the wrong way on Redwood St. but the driver continued on and collided with a car, injuring two people inside.

The suspect fled on foot and was not captured.