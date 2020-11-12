FREMONT (CBS SF) — Traffic was being affected by a crash involving four vehicles and a big-rig that dumped sand onto southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont Thursday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The crash was reported at 7:38 a.m. at Scott Creek Road.
A pickup truck apparently made an unsafe lane change in front of one of at least two larger trucks in the mishap, an initial investigation shows.
Following the lane change, one of the larger trucks was unable to stop and a chain reaction collision occurred, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said.
It appears from photos on social media that at least two big-rigs and a dump truck were involved. Two people suffered only minor injuries.
“It’s a mess, but cleanup is going well,” Hahn said.
