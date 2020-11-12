SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gas leak that was fueling flames coming from what appeared to be a sidewalk vent near San Francisco’s Alamo Square Park Thursday afternoon has forced evacuations on a block of Fulton Street.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of Fulton Street between Steiner and Pierce in a tweet by the San Francisco Fire Department.

GAS LEAK WITH FIRE FULTON BETWEEN PIERCE AND STEINER EVACUATIONS IN PLACE FULTON STREET BETWEEN PIERCE AND STEINER AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/eYPuBqSZm1 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 12, 2020

Evacuations were in place on that block Fulton Street close to both Alamo Square Park and the Painted Ladies. Officer were going door to door on Fulton Street to inform residents of the evacuation order.

An update from San Francisco Fire indicated that a construction crew had punctured a gas service line and one adult had suffered a minor injury.

Video from Chopper 5 showed flames about 10 to 12 feet high coming from the sidewalk on Fulton Street next to a Dumpster that appeared to be full of construction debris. The fire did not appear to be endangering the homes nearby.

PG&E crews were on the scene with San Francisco Fire and Police personnel.

Service line hit by construction workers — 1 adult injured (Minor injury) — PGE and SFPD and SFFD on a scene working to mitigate — No structures https://t.co/4iCRaLAjiO — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 12, 2020

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management also posted about the incident, asking people to avoid the area.