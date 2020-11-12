Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital requested help Thursday identifying a patient brought to the hospital last week.
The patient was discovered unconscious on Geary Boulevard in the early hours of Nov. 4, according to hospital officials. He was likely assaulted.
The hospital described the mystery patient as male, approximately 6’ tall, weighing about 200 lbs, having blue/green eyes, dark brown hair and salt-and-pepper stubble. He also has several distinctive tattoos.
Those who have information about the patient’s identity were asked to call 628-206-8063, or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.
