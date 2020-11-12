Comments
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A 25-foot-wide sinkhole caused by a burst water main swallowed up two cars late Wednesday night when it opened up just behind Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara officials confirmed Thursday.
City officials said a 12-inch underground pipe burst under a commuter parking lot on Stars and Stripes drive late Wednesday evening. While crews shut off the water feeding the pipe quickly, the damage was clearly done.
A KPIX 5 photographer on scene said two parked cars ended up in the 4-foot-deep hole.
The vehicles have since been removed. City water and sewer crews has spent much of the day on scene doing repairs.
There was no word when repairs to the sinkhole would be completed.
