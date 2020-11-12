SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – A week after reopening rides for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk was forced to close back down as the county deals with a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“Boardwalk rides and mini golf are now closed due to Santa Cruz County re-entering the Red (Substantial) Tier,” the amusement park announced Wednesday. The Boardwalk’s bowling alley will be open until Friday at 11 p.m.

Outdoor games, along with food, shopping and the Boardwalk Racers pedal karts attraction will remain open. Guests who had reservations will automatically be refunded, the amusement park said.

Earlier this month, the Boardwalk reopened a limited number of rides to Santa Cruz County residents after the county moved into the less-restrictive Orange Tier on October 27. On Tuesday, Santa Cruz was among five counties that moved back into the Red Tier. Several other counties moved from the Red Tier into the Purple Tier, which is the state’s most restrictive.

County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel suggested the county’s recent surge in new cases is tied at least partially to residents celebrating Halloween with people from other households.

Newel also said many of the county’s new cases are in young people, who are still fully capable of transmitting the virus to more at-risk populations even if they have mild symptoms.

“We are entering an especially dangerous period of the pandemic, and we ask everyone to meet this challenge by taking measures to protect one another,” Newel said.

The park has extended 2020 season passes through the end of 2021.