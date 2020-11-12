SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police requested the public’s help Thursday finding a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run in San Francisco’s Diamond Heights neighborhood the afternoon before that left a 90-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.
The collision was reported at 3:12 p.m. in the area of Diamond Heights Boulevard and Duncan Street.
The motorcyclist hit the elderly woman and then fled. A description of the suspect, who remains at large, was not immediately available from police.
Officers requested that those with information to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
