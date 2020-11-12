LOMA LINDA (CBS/AP) — A 34-year-old woman stranded for two nights in frigid temperatures after being severely injured in a fall on Mount Whitney has died at a hospital.

Cassandra Bravo was on a day hike Nov. 5 when she slipped and fell about 100 feet down a rocky slope, her friend Luisa Moya told CBS Los Angeles.

Bravo was rescued Saturday after sheltering herself underneath a log, she said.

Bravo’s father, as well as other family and friends, joined search and rescue teams who eventually located her and brought her to a hospital.

“She survived two very cold nights and was alive when they rescued her,” Moya said.

Bravo was rushed to a hospital where she died hours later.

Bravo, the single mother of a 10-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter, worked as a nurse at Loma Linda University Medical Center in San Bernardino County.

Loma Linda University Medical Center released a statement about Bravo.

“Cassie was an incredible woman, mother, friend and nurse,” it read. “She was passionate about nursing and she was an incredible advocate for her patients. She was a single mom who loved her children fiercely and has left a legacy that will always be remembered.”

“I got to hug her and tell her I loved her and tell her goodbye,” said her son, Jonathan. “She meant everything to me.”

