OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters appear to have contained a two-alarm fire that burned an abandoned building in Oakland Friday morning.

The fire burned a building at 1899 Dennison Street that had been red-tagged by the city at the end of August, according to the Oakland Fire Department. The location is in an area between Coast Guard Island and Union Point Park near the Embarcadero.

We have #OFD crews responding to a fire at an abandoned building at 1899 Dennison Street. This is in an area between Coast Guard Island and Union Point Park among Embarcadero. More information to follow. https://t.co/AeJz8VlmtI pic.twitter.com/AQ3ustX3uD — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) November 13, 2020

According to the Oakland Fire Department, the fire was first reported to dispatch at 9:20 a.m. The second alarm was called at 9:38 a.m.

Crews were taking a defensive approach to putting out the fire to keep the flames to the structure itself and embers from spreading to Coast Guard Island property, OFD Lt. Charleton Lightfoot said.

The building is right at the gate to Coast Guard Island and if embers were to spread, buildings on the island may catch on fire, he said. Those buildings are the nearest buildings to the one burning, he said.

Firefighters have the building surrounded on three sides. The estuary is on one side of the building.

People in a nearby homeless camp were evacuated to ensure their safety.

According to reports on social media, the fire was contained by about 10:20 a.m.

