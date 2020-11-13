BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Hours after having their second football game canceled due to the coronavirus, the California Golden Bears announced their season will start this Sunday.

The team will play UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, with an early kickoff time at 9 a.m.

“The date became available after both the Golden Bears’ and Bruins’ previously scheduled games were canceled. Neither of the teams’ opponents – Arizona State for Cal, Utah for UCLA – were able to play due to COVID-19 protocols,” Cal Athletics said in a statement.

“As I’ve told our team many times, the one thing we have learned is to expect the unexpected,” head coach Justin Wilcox said. “We appreciate all of the hard work that everyone has done on so many levels to allow us to play this weekend, and we are thankful the opportunity has arisen to play at UCLA.

Earlier on Friday, the conference canceled the Cal-ASU game set for Saturday after several Arizona State players and coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, including head coach Herm Edwards. The positive tests put ASU below the 53 minimum available scholarship players to compete.

Last week, Cal’s scheduled season opener against Washington was also canceled after a player tested positive. Meanwhile, the team’s entire defensive line has also been quarantined after coming into contact with the player. The quarantine continues through November 17 and it was not immediately clear if health officials in Berkeley would lift the quarantine for the affected players ahead of time.

“The scheduling of this game is consistent with the Conference’s commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety,” the Pac-12 said in a statement.