SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Continued seasonably cool temperatures and precipitation were expected across the Bay Area Friday before a forecast warming trend over the weekend and into early next week.

Clouds and high chances of rain are forecast for Friday afternoon.

By noon, showers were pushing across the North Bay, with wet weather for parts of Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Bodega Bay, Santa Rosa. There were also a few showers over Sonoma as well as Inverness.

The weather system will gradually push south into the rest of the Bay Area. While the bulk of the precipitation is likely to fall further north in the area of Crescent City and Eureka, the rain will arrive in San Francisco at around 4 p.m. before moving on to San Jose and the rest of the South Bay by about 7 p.m.

Rain in the Bay Area should be wrapped up by 10 p.m.

San Francisco, Walnut Creek and San Jose areas will have highs in the low 60s, while regions surrounding Healdsburg can expect highs in the upper 50s.

Lows at night will be in the 40s across the Bay Area.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for the Western Sierra with snow expected. Travelers heading to that area should be prepared for snowy road conditions and reduced visibility. The advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m.

Snow in the Sierra today! WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the West Slopes of the Sierra now until 10PM tonight. Please be safe! #kpix #bayarea #cawx #winterweather #sierrasnow pic.twitter.com/Bz3aYHMFXp — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) November 13, 2020

The CHP office based in Truckee tweeted Friday afternoon that it was snowing over Donner Summit and chain requirements were in effect for I-80.