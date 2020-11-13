REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Convicted murderer Scott Peterson was scheduled for a hearing in Redwood City Friday, where a judge will consider moving him from San Quentin State Prison to the San Mateo County Jail to allow easier access to his attorneys during upcoming hearings.

Peterson was expected to appear at the hearing remotely.

The hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City. Court officials are allowing a limited number of seats in court to be available to the public and will be distributing them via a lottery system. Because of COVID-19 distancing requirements, officials anticipate having about 10-12 seats available.

Peterson man was convicted of killing his wife Laci and unborn child back in 2005. He was sentenced to death but in August, the California State Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the judge who sentenced Peterson to death made errors when questioning jurors about the death penalty. Last month, prosecutors confirmed their plan to retry the penalty phase of Peterson’s case.

Peterson’s case captivated the nation for months, as details of the murder and his involvement with mistress Amber Frey unfolded in court. The trial was moved from Stanislaus County to San Mateo County because of the pretrial publicity.

Laci Peterson went missing on Christmas Eve of 2002, her badly decomposed body and that of her fetus, washed up on the shores of Richmond several months later.

Aside from retrying the penalty phase of the case, a judge will reexamine Peterson’s conviction and consider the impact of a juror who didn’t disclose that she had once feared for her unborn child when being harassed by the ex-girlfriend of her boyfriend.

Juror Richelle Nice did not reveal that she once took out a restraining order to protect the life of her unborn child, a fact that could have disqualified her for possibly being biased.

Peterson attorney Pat Harris has indicated last month a retrial is likely.

“I think the issue is extremely strong. Given what happened in the circumstances, I think there is a very good chance it’ll be granted,” said Harris.

Janey Peterson, his sister-in-law, maintained Peterson’s innocence.

“Scott’s innocent, and somebody else committed this crime,” said Janey Peterson. “And we’re going to have an opportunity to not only show that he’s innocent but show the evidence we have a probability of other parties.”