SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police on Thursday announced four arrests made in connection with a homicide that happened in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood in December.
Ronisha Cook, 33, died in a shooting reported around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 500 block of Ellis Street.
Investigators eventually identified Derick Session, 28, Gary Owens, 39, Robert Huntley, 31, and Tyjone Flournoy, 23, as suspects in the killing of Cook.
Session, Owens and Huntley were arrested on Oct. 27 when officers served arrest warrants simultaneously in the 1200 block of Pierce Street, the 700 block of Kirkwood Avenue, and at a location in Antioch. On Sunday, Flournoy surrendered to authorities without incident, police said.
San Francisco police are still investigating the killing and ask anyone with information to call their 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.