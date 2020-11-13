CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:I-580, Road Rage, San Leandro, Shooting

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Police detained a man and a woman Friday morning in connection with a road rage-inspired freeway shooting along Interstate Highway 580 in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pair, in a gray Volkswagen sedan, apparently didn’t like the way the victim, driving a black Mercedes sedan, merged onto the highway headed eastbound at about 6 a.m., a CHP spokesman said.

Two shots were fired from the VW, but a man driving the Mercedes wasn’t hit, the CHP said.

The occupants of the VW were stopped in the WalMart parking lot on Hesperian Boulevard and detained, according to the CHP.

