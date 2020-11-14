PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A 26-year-old South Francisco man has been killed when his motorcycle careened off a Highway 1 cliff near Devil’s Slide and crashed more than 100 feet to the beach below, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said they got reports of a solo vehicle crash at around 3:22 p.m. Thursday on Highway 1 just south of Devil’s Slide at Grey Whale Cove.

According to a witness, excessive speed may have been a factor as the motorcycle was entering a turn too fast and lost control, turning off the main portion of the roadway.

The motorcyclist was unable to regain control of the motorcycle and ultimately continued off the cliffside.

CHP officers, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office personnel along with other emergency personnel responded to the scene. Cal Fire Coastside and Pacifica Fire Department personnel repelled down the cliffside and located the motorcycle rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the motorcycle rider, a 26-year-old South San Francisco man, has not been released pending family notification.

The investigation is on-going and any additional witnesses to this incident are asked to please contact the CHP San Francisco Area office.