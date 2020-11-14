Comments
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in Walnut Creek are asking the public on Saturday morning to avoid the area of North Main Street between Parkside Drive and San Luis Road.
Police activity was underway in the area, which is near Interstate 680, according to an alert send shortly after 11 a.m.
No other details were released however social media posts indicate there was a shooting and possible police standoff underway at the Motel 6 on North Main Street.
Two people who were seen leaving the Motel 6 said they were staying there and that there was a shooting. Possible standoff situation.
— Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) November 14, 2020
