SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — One man was stabbed during a Sunday-morning melee in a Santa Rosa neighborhood.
The unidentified victim was taken to Kaiser Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released.
According to Santa Rosa police, the fight involved four people and began around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Beaver and Benton streets near Santa Rosa Junior College.
Following a brief foot chase, responding officers detained one suspect, identified as 18-year-old Darrick Zarate, of Santa Rosa.
According to police, the suspect along with two others confronted a fourth individual and, during an ensuing altercation, the suspect brandished a knife. The suspect, apparently by accident, stabbed one of his comrades several times while attempting to stab the fourth person who escaped unharmed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa volent crimes unit at (707)543-3590.
