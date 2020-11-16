SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County officials urged people Monday to cancel any travel plans and use caution in interactions outside of their immediate household during the Thanksgiving holiday because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county and the state.

The announcement outlining the stricter measures came on the same day Governor Gavin Newsom announced rollbacks of COVID infection tiers in 41 counties, most now bumped back to the most restrictive Purple Tier, including the entire Bay Area, as the state’s daily cases doubled over the past 10 days. The change takes effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

Last week, county Health Director Dr. Sara Cody warned of a possible move back to the Red Tier because of the surge in cases. Cody said there were an additional 388 additional cases reported Monday and health officials are concerned with not just the daily increase in cases but also with the speed of the increase.

“Today’s announcement from the State reflects that we appear to be heading into the worst phase of the pandemic to date,” said Cody in a statement. “Rapidly rising cases and hospitalizations should serve as a wake-up call for our entire community. We ask every resident to do everything they can to slow the spread of transmission in our community, protect our most vulnerable residents, and save lives.”

Among other things, a move back to the Purple Tier requires the closure of indoor dining, which was already planned in Santa Clara County for November 17, 2020, as well as the closure of all indoor activities associated with gyms, museums, zoos and aquariums, places of worship, and movie theaters. Shopping malls and all retail establishments must reduce to a maximum of 25 percent capacity.

Schools may not reopen fully for in-person instruction until the county has been in the Red Tier for two weeks. Schools that have already re-opened if the county was in a less restrictive tier do not have to close. However, if a school had not already reopened for in-person instruction, it may not reopen until the county moves back to the Red Tier for 14 days.

