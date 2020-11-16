SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In an effort to improve access to COVID testing in neighborhood hard hit by the illness, San Francisco officials announced Monday they were relocating a public health coronavirus test site from South Of Market to the Alemany Farmer’s Market.

Mayor London N. Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said the test site will open on Tuesday and operate five days a week with the capacity to test as many as 500 people a day.

According to health officials, the southeast sector of San Francisco carries a disproportionate virus burden and the reallocation of these 500 tests to that part of the city is a critical component for fighting the spread of the virus.

“Equity has been a priority for us throughout the pandemic, and part of having an equitable citywide response to COVID means that we direct our resources where there’s the most need,” Breed said in a release. “With the CityTestSF site at Alemany, we’re making testing even easier for people to access right in their own neighborhood.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, San Francisco moved quickly and aggressively to establish a robust public COVID-19 testing program, with partners Color and Carbon Health. San Francisco currently tests more than 5,800 people each day, which is the highest rate among Bay Area counties.

“We have to adapt our strategy to where the need is greatest and locating more high-capacity, low barrier testing to the most impacted part of the city is the smart strategy,” Colfax said in a news release. “As we experience a surge in cases in the city, the region and the nation, we must manage our public testing resources in the most efficient ways possible to slow the spread of the virus.”

San Francisco currently has the highest testing rate per capita of any other city in the United States. The city currently administers and funds 55 percent of all COVID-19 tests conducted in San Francisco.

If you have insurance, schedule a test with your doctor.

The hours of Alemany CityTestSF are: