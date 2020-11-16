VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo were looking for the person responsible for the murder of a woman found dead on Sunday morning.
Vallejo police said officers responded Sunday at around 9:38 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive female on Derr St. just south of Lemon St.
Officers found a female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as a 24-year-old transient, and her identity was withheld pending notification to next of kin.
Police said the case was being investigated as a homicide; the city’s 25th in 2020.
“All lives have inherent dignity and value and should never be needlessly taken,” Vallejo Chief of Police Shawny Williams said in a prepared statement. “Our unhoused population deserves our deepest compassion, service and protection. We will tenaciously pursue justice In this case.”
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Rose at 707-648-4533 or Detective Caitham at 707-648-4280.
