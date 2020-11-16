SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An injury collision on the Bay Bridge in the westbound direction Monday afternoon closed several lanes past Treasure Island for over an hour, according to authorities.

The crash on westbound I-80 happened west of Treasure Island was first reported at 1:47 p.m.

511.org first tweeted about the injury collision shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Traffic Collision With Injuries on Westbound I-80 West of Treasure Island Rd in San Francisco. Right and left lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 16, 2020

CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the collision.

As of 2:30 p.m., the left lanes are still blocked. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on Westbound I-80 West of Treasure Island Rd in San Francisco. The Right Lane is Open. Left Lanes Remain Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 16, 2020

Officials announced that all lanes had reopened as of 3:19 p.m., over 90 minutes after the crash had happened.