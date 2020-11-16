WATCH NOW:President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris Deliver Remarks On Economy
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An injury collision on the Bay Bridge in the westbound direction Monday afternoon closed several lanes past Treasure Island for over an hour, according to authorities.

The crash on westbound I-80 happened west of Treasure Island was first reported at 1:47 p.m.

511.org first tweeted about the injury collision shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the collision.

As of 2:30 p.m., the left lanes are still blocked. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Officials announced that all lanes had reopened as of 3:19 p.m., over 90 minutes after the crash had happened.

 

