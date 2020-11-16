Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Leonid meteor shower will peak from Monday night into Tuesday morning. If conditions are right, it could be a stellar cosmic show.
The Leonids began streaking across the sky on November 6, but by Monday, there could be as many as 15 meteors per hour, throughout the night sky.
Stargazers should begin looking for the Leonids around midnight in an area away from city lights.
According to NASA, Leonids are the fastest meteors, traveling at a speed of about 44 miles per second.
This year, viewing conditions are most favorable because there is no full moon.
