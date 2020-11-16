SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 21-year-old Santa Rosa man was in custody Monday morning after he allegedly drove through several neighborhoods intoxicated and fired shots randomly from a handgun out of his vehicle’s window, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said Daniel Guerrero-Barragan has been booked into Sonoma County jail on several charges including DUI and illegally discharging a handgun from a vehicle.

Investigators said officers responded a report of gunshots in the 500 block of Olive Street at around 7:08 p.m. Saturday. The initial call to dispatch came from nearby residents who heard six to eight gunshots and saw a Ford sport utility vehicle leaving the area.

When officers arrived, they located spent shell casings from a handgun in the middle of Olive Street, but did not locate any evidence that the gunfire struck people, vehicles, or residences.

Throughout the evening, Santa Rosa police responded to additional reports of gunfire at different locations throughout the southwest portion of the city.

Gunfire was reported in the area of Hearn Avenue and Stony Point Road but when officers searched the area they found no casings or suspects.

Just after 9:00 p.m., an officer standing outside his vehicle heard gunfire in the area of W. Third Street and the railroad crossing.

The officer searched the area and located a green Ford Expedition driving on Olive Street, south of Third Street. The vehicle matched the initial description during the Olive Street shooting and the officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop.

During the traffic stop, the officer saw a handgun in the center console clearly accessible to the driver. The driver was detained without incident and found to be under the influence of alcohol. The firearm found in the vehicle was a loaded and unregistered 9mm Glock style handgun with an extended 30 round magazine.

Officers searched the area of W. Third Street and the railroad crossing and found six additional spent shell casings. The casings from that location as well as the Olive Street shooting were consistent with the ammunition found in the suspect’s possession.

Based on the investigation, it appeared the suspect was responsible for both shootings. Officers believed the suspect was driving around the southwest portion of Santa Rosa while under the influence of alcohol and picked specific locations to shoot his handgun out the window.

Officers identified the suspect as Daniel Guerrero-Barragan, a 21-year-old Santa Rosa resident. Guerrero-Barragan had a history of firearms possession and was on probation. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail for the following charges:

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707)528-5222.