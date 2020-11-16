SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three family members were rescued Sunday afternoon after their 12-foot aluminum boat capsized in the waters of San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island, authorities said.

San Francisco fire and police marine patrols responded to the 3:30 p.m. distress call. They plucked two people out of the Bay while a third was able to swim to Alcatraz.

At least one of the three people rescued needed evaluation by medical personnel, according to the fire department. Information as to what caused the boat to sink was not available late Sunday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard will investigate.

It was just one incident of what was a busy day for the marine patrol. Officers also came to the aid of an injured seal lion and a body was found in the choppy Pacific Ocean waters off Point Lobos.

The first report what appeared to be a person in the water near the old Sutro Baths site came in about 9:15 a.m. Sunday, but it was soon

discovered that the person had died, the fire department said on social media.

Further information about the identity of the victim or about how the person may have died body was not available late Sunday; the investigation has been taken over by the U.S. Coast Guard.