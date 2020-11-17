Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Marin County sheriff’s officials were investigating a death aboard a boat that caught fire in Richardson Bay early Saturday morning.
Deputies and firefighters responded at 12:24 a.m. to a boat fire and found the person dead on board.
The person’s name is not yet being released, and the cause of the fire was under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Brenton Schneider said.
