FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Motorists are advised to expect delays starting Thursday, when Caltrans and the Solano Transport Authority (STA) begin overnight work on phase two of the Interstate 80/Interstate 680/State Route 12 Interchange Project near Fairfield.
During the official groundbreaking for the project last October officials said the project would improve safety and operational efficiency for commuters and trucks traveling between the Bay Area and Sacramento.
“Caltrans listened to the Solano County community and its leaders on this important project and invested accordingly with voter approved SB1 Funds, without SB1 funding, this project would not be possible,” Caltrans Bay Area Director Tony Tavares said.
Starting Thursday night, crews will close two lanes overnight on westbound I-80 near Red Top Road, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday morning.
Friday night, two lanes on the same stretch of the roadway will be closed 9 p.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
Crews will be closing three lanes overnight Saturday from 7 p.m until 10 a.m. Sunday. One lane will remain open to traffic.
“This project will bring economic relief to the Solano County by getting essential workers back to work on this major infrastructure project,” STA Board Chair and Vacaville Mayor Ron Rowlett said.
