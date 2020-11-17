SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Officials in Santa Cruz are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at a skilled nursing facility.
Santa Cruz Post Acute is the biggest site in the county with more than 100 people living there. As of Monday, 29 residents and nine staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. Officials said a small number of residents are hospitalized.
The first case was reported 10 days ago and was caught because of surveillance testing. This is the third congregate living facility to experience an outbreak in Santa Cruz County.
One of those outbreaks, at a care center in Watsonville last month, has left 16 people dead.
Across the country, coronavirus cases at nursing homes are spiking again.
In the first week of November, new cases tied to nursing homes surpassed 24,000. That’s the worst it’s been since early August.
Nursing home deaths over the past week topped 2,500.
Officials in 28 states have tightened coronavirus restrictions over the last two weeks.
During that period, the U.S. Has recorded more than 100,000 new cases a day for 14 days in a row.
