SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) ― Even before the Coronavirus pandemic hit, hundreds of thousands of Bay Area families were already stretched beyond their financial limits and forced to choose between buying groceries, paying the rent or buying medicine. Now, all across the Bay Area, the need for food assistance is unprecedented, and growing.

For the past 19 years KPIX 5 has sponsored Food for Bay Area Families, a campaign to help raise funds for the Bay Area’s food banks. Once again this year, KPIX and Whole Foods Market are teaming up to help feed hungry families throughout the Bay Area during this holiday season.

At Bay Area Whole Foods Market locations, you will be able to take part in the “Feed a Local Family” drive. Customers have two ways they can donate at their local Bay Area Whole Foods Market stores. Cash donations of any amount can be made at the register, and when you bring in your own grocery bag, you can donate the credit to Nickels for Non-Profits. Proceeds will go to Food for Bay Area Families.

Locate A Whole Food Store near you

You can also make a cash donation of any amount to your area food bank:

The Food for Bay Area Families campaign runs through December 31st.