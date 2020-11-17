CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
MONO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire fed by high winds burning in the Mono County town of Walker near the California-Nevada border has grown to 5,000 acres in just hours, forcing evacuations and shutting down Highway 395, according to authorities.

The so-called Mountain View Fire broke out at around noon in the area of Walker south of Topaz Lake along Highway 395.

Shortly over an hour later, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office announced an evacuation order due to the fire threatening structures in Walker. The order covered the area of Walker from Eastside Land to Topaz Lane.

The fire also closed Highway 395 from Eastside Lane to Larsen.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office posted an image of the fire burning south of the Walker General Store shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Mountain View Fire burning in Walker (Mono County Sheriff’s Office)

A temporary evacuation point was set up at the Carson Valley Inn located at 1627 U.S. Hwy 395 in the Nevada town of Minden.

The fire is being fueled by winds in the 50-60 mph range. As of around 3:30 p.m., the fire had grown to 5,000 acres.

A pyrocumulus cloud was spotted east of Topaz Lake.

There were reported two other smaller fires also burning along Highway 395: the 250-acre Pineview Fire burning in the area southwest of Reno near Caughlin Ranch, and the approximately 500-acre Laura Fire that started in the Lassen County town of Doyle and reportedly threatened an estimated 20 structures.

