MONO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire fed by high winds burning in the Mono County town of Walker near the California-Nevada border has grown to 5,000 acres in just hours, forcing evacuations and shutting down Highway 395, according to authorities.

The so-called Mountain View Fire broke out at around noon in the area of Walker south of Topaz Lake along Highway 395.

Shortly over an hour later, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office announced an evacuation order due to the fire threatening structures in Walker. The order covered the area of Walker from Eastside Land to Topaz Lane.

Evacuation Order issued for Walker from Eastside Lane to Topaz Lane. This is a lawful order to leave now.

Due to a fire in Walker Highway 395 has been shut down from Eastside Lane to Larsen. https://t.co/AkmUZ5qN43 — Mono Sheriff (@MonoSheriff) November 17, 2020

The fire also closed Highway 395 from Eastside Lane to Larsen.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office posted an image of the fire burning south of the Walker General Store shortly after 2:30 p.m.

A temporary evacuation point was set up at the Carson Valley Inn located at 1627 U.S. Hwy 395 in the Nevada town of Minden.

The fire is being fueled by winds in the 50-60 mph range. As of around 3:30 p.m., the fire had grown to 5,000 acres.

A pyrocumulus cloud was spotted east of Topaz Lake.

Pyrocumulus cloud east of Topaz Lake just now, low to the ground in high winds, from the #MountainViewFire 13 miles south in Walker, California. Gusts to 60MPH. Hwy 395 is closed at the NV/CA border. pic.twitter.com/g5Ple9HlCU — Jeff Sullivan Photo (@JeffSullPhoto) November 17, 2020

There were reported two other smaller fires also burning along Highway 395: the 250-acre Pineview Fire burning in the area southwest of Reno near Caughlin Ranch, and the approximately 500-acre Laura Fire that started in the Lassen County town of Doyle and reportedly threatened an estimated 20 structures.