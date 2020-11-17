SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died last Thursday after being hit by a car in San Jose earlier this month, police said.

Officers received the call of a collision around 1 p.m. on Nov. 4, in the area of South De Anza Boulevard and Bollinger Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 gray Mercedes-Benz, driven by a man, was traveling north on South De Anza Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian attempting to run across the street outside of the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital, and over a week later succumbed to his injuries.

According to San Jose police, the collision was the 42nd fatal collision and the 18th vehicle versus pedestrian fatal collision on city streets in 2020.

The victim’s identity was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Detective O’Brien of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.