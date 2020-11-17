SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Tuesday night are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Market Street downtown that sent a person to the hospital.

The city issued an alert at 5:20 p.m. advising the public to avoid the area of Market and Fifth streets, noting that emergency crews are on scene.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Market St & 5th St due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/IPi0QfTGAY — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) November 18, 2020

While details were limited, KPIX reporter Joe Vazquez was able to get confirmation from San Francisco Police Public Information Officer Robert Rueca that an officer had shot someone in the area of Market and 5th.

BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in San Francisco. @SFPD PIO Robert Rueca confirms an officer shot someone on Market Street near 5th. The man was rushed to the hospital and is still alive, Rueca said. pic.twitter.com/bBqV9CLIk3 — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) November 18, 2020

Police did not immediately offer any details on the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting, only confirming that the person shot — a male — was rushed to an area hospital and was alive.

Police tweeted basic information about the shooting investigation at around 6:40 p.m., asking the public to avoid the area.

⚠️ OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING ⚠️ Please avoid the area of Market/5th Streets as we conduct an OIS investigation. PIOs are on scene currently. Media Staging is at 5th/Market. We will work to provide pertinent updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/3OxAxWiobC — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 18, 2020

Earlier, BART issued an alert that the Powell Street Station was shut down due to police activity at about 5:40 p.m. There was no confirmation so far that the station closure was related to the shooting, but BART officials tweeted that there was police activity at the street level nearby.

We understand there is @SFPD activity on street level near Market St. Trains are running through Powell Station, which is currently closed. https://t.co/s1Jdk5QPip — SFBART (@SFBART) November 18, 2020

Trains were running through the station during the closure. It reopened by 6:15 p.m.

CBS SF is following this breaking story and will provide additional information as it becomes available.