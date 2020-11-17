CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Fifth Street, Market Street, Officer-involved shooting, San Francisco, San Francisco News, San Francisco police, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Tuesday night are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Market Street downtown that sent a person to the hospital.

The city issued an alert at 5:20 p.m. advising the public to avoid the area of Market and Fifth streets, noting that emergency crews are on scene.

While details were limited, KPIX reporter Joe Vazquez was able to get confirmation from San Francisco Police Public Information Officer Robert Rueca that an officer had shot someone in the area of Market and 5th.

Police did not immediately offer any details on the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting, only confirming that the person shot — a male — was rushed to an area hospital and was alive.

Police tweeted basic information about the shooting investigation at around 6:40 p.m., asking the  public to avoid the area.

Earlier, BART issued an alert that the Powell Street Station was shut down due to police activity at about 5:40 p.m. There was no confirmation so far that the station closure was related to the shooting, but BART officials tweeted that there was police activity at the street level nearby.

Trains were running through the station during the closure. It reopened by 6:15 p.m.

CBS SF is following this breaking story and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

 

Comments