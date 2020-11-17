SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Several cities in Sonoma County, the town of Windsor and the county itself filed a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) on Tuesday, alleging that the utility company’s equipment caused the 2019 Kincade Fire.
Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Cloverdale joined the lawsuit, which was filed in Sonoma County Superior Court, according to the county.
The lawsuit comes a few months after a Cal Fire investigation found that the fire, which started in October 2019, was caused by PG&E transmission lines. The report that came out in July said that power lines located northeast of Geyserville ignited the fire, and dry vegetation, strong winds, low humidity and hot temperatures exacerbated it.
After completing the investigation, Cal Fire sent the report’s findings to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office to choose whether to press charges.
The lawsuit alleges that PG&E should be legally responsible for the fire and the resulting injuries and damage to public resources such as land, roads and environmental resources.
