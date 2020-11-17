WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A woman fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate Highway 680 in Walnut Creek late Monday night has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 42-year-old Lafayette resident Rebecca Pulling.
Pulling died in a collision reported at 10:46 p.m. within a construction zone on southbound Highway 680 just north of North Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A worker in the construction zone had reported to the CHP that a pedestrian was walking on the highway. She was struck in the No. 4 southbound lane by a Chrysler Sebring and died at the scene. The Sebring driver was not injured and cooperated with investigators.
Investigators do not yet know why Pulling ended up on the highway. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP’s Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
