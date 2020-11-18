SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A plan proposed by the Golden State Warriors to bring fans back to the Chase Center in San Francisco when the next NBA season starts in December was rejected Wednesday.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said in its rejection, “In the present circumstances, bringing thousands of individuals (and households) together – many of whom would travel and return from other counties – creates too much risk of widespread transmission in transit and while visiting San Francisco.”

Warriors owner Joe Lacob introduced his plan called “Operation Dub Nation” that would test every person before they walk into Chase Center last week. Lacob was even willing to pick up the estimated $30 million bill. Team management was hoping to fill the Chase Center to 50 percent capacity with the plan.

Lacob, who has a masters in epidemiology, came up with the testing plan. Warriors chief operating officer Rick Welts promised in a video statement, “Everyone from our employees to our part-time workers to every fan will be tested.”

Fans would have had the option of getting tested 48 hours in advance or of receiving a rapid test at Chase Center.

But some medical experts expressed some doubt. “To get back to large gatherings, we’re going to need testing but we’re going to need a lot more,” said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a Stanford infectious disease specialist.

Since tests alone will not stop the spread of the virus, Dr. Maldonado believes it has to be combined with face covering, social distancing and a vaccine.

Following the SFDPH decision, the Warriors said in a statement, “We believe the thorough, detailed and adaptive re-opening plans we’ve been developing over the last eight months will help us accomplish our goal of welcoming our fans and staff back to Chase Center when the time is right.”