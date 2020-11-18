Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Prosecutors say a Stockton man facing child abuse and murder charges after the death of his two-month-old son had been released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Matthew Garcia, 24, was arrested last week after the baby was admitted to the UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries. The baby went into the PICU but was not expected to survive, authorities said; several days later, the baby passed away.
Hospital staff advised police that the baby’s injuries were consistent with child abuse. Investigators believe the alleged abuse happened at the boy’s family’s home in Stockton. Garcia was the boy’s biological father, police say.
