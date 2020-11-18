SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Hours before Wednesday night’s NBA Draft where his team will have the second pick, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered a lower leg injury while working out in Southern California.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury. He will reportedly be undergoing tests to determine just how bad injury is with the Warriors 2020-2021 training camp less than three weeks away.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania said Thompson was seen leaving the workout and was not able to put any weight on his right leg.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury today during a workout in Southern California. No other details are available at this time. We will provide further updates as appropriate. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 18, 2020

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2018-2019 NBA Finals and missed all last season rehabilitating his knee.

The Warriors finished last season 15-50 for the NBA’s worst record, with Thompson out recovering from ACL surgery and star guard Steph Curry nursing a broken left hand and missing more than four months. Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant departed in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets.

While Thompson was held out of scrimmages during the recent Warriors mini-camp, he did work out and looked to be on the mend. Even dunking the basketball.

Social media quickly filled with reaction to the injury including LeBron James and former teammates Andrew Bogut and Jordan Bell.

Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it’s super minor. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020

Just was with my boy @KlayThompson praying for the best my guy!! — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) November 19, 2020

Damn hope you good bruh @KlayThompson 🙏🏽 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 19, 2020