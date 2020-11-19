SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California is imposing a stay-at-home order for all counties in the state’s Purple Tier of coronavirus infection level as the state is seeing the highest levels of daily new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the order Thursday afternoon, saying it would apply to the 41 counties currently in the Purple Tier and last for a month. The counties comprise about 90 percent of the state’s population.

Non-essential work and gatherings would be banned between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It would go into effect on November 21

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly was to give details at a 3 p.m. PT press conference Thursday.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” said Newsom in a press release. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

The order, issued by Acting State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica S. Pan, targets people who may be gathering with others outside their household.

“Nothing in this order prevents any number of persons from the same household from leaving their residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation, as long as they do not engage in any interaction with (or otherwise gather with) any number of persons from any other household, except as specifically permitted herein,” the order states.

Essential workers would be exempt from the order.

California

Ahead of the announcement, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones issued a statement to clarify his office’s position on “existing health orders, as well as any potential impending orders at the County or State level.”

“The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will not be determining—including entering any home or business—compliance with, or enforcing compliance of, any health or emergency orders related to curfews, staying at home, Thanksgiving or other social gatherings inside or outside the home, maximum occupancy, or mask mandates,” said Jones. “Further, we will not dispatch officers for these purposes—callers will be advised to call 3-1-1 and be routed to County Health. Of course, if there is potential criminal behavior or the potential for impacts to public or personal safety we will continue to respond appropriately.”

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.