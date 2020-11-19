OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — In Alameda County, many residents were wondering Thursday how the new stay-at-home order announced by state health officials would really help the curb the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants will be able to remain open, but what the order intends to do is target behavior responsible for the recent spike in cases.

Any mention of the word “curfew” and people KPIX spoke with had very strong opinions about the latest state order.

“A curfew is ridiculous. They’re inside anyway. What do we need a curfew for?” asked Berkeley resident Paradise Roberts.

She added that her daughters have barely left the house since March, partly because there really aren’t a lot of places to go.

“There’s nothing open. I have take-out food. There’s nothing open,” said Roberts.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf held a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night to discuss how to get through the holidays during a pandemic as well as to talk about what the new curfew really means.

Alameda County Health Officer Nicholas Moss says it’s not intended to hurt businesses.

“I think it’s a lot for our residents to deal with all the other restrictions, but I am hopeful that this will limit people’s opportunity to get exposed to COVID and pass it on to others,” said Dr. Moss.

The new restrictions will not impact businesses like Seniore’s Pizza. Take out will still be available until 3 a.m., a fact that employees were relieved about.

“I need work for my family,” said Seniore’s employee Oscar Torres

As far as enforcement, county officials said they will look to educate people about the new orders before issuing fines.