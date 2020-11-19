CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SALINAS (CBS SF) — A police chase in Monterey County Thursday night ended with multiple people suffering injuries after a suspect vehicle slammed into a Salinas restaurant, according to authorities.

Witnesses in Salinas said a Mercedes blew through a red light, hit another car and then crashed into Gino’s, a restaurant located at 1410 South Main Street at around 8 p.m. At least five people were injured

Video posted on Twitter by reporter Victor Guzman from sister station KION showed multiple police and fire units on the scene.

Salinas Police officers said the suspect believed to have been in the car that crashed into Gino’s was detained.

Investigators said they were unsure if the suspect was alone or was the passenger of the vehicle.

Witnesses pointed the suspect after the police pursuit ended in the violent crash.

Authorities later confirmed that, despite how violent the collision was, none of the people hurt suffered life-threatening injuries.

 

