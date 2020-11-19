SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star forward Klay Thompson reportedly suffered a season-sending Achilles tendon tear Wednesday during a pickup game in Southern California, according to reports from ESPN.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning that his sources say Thompson tore his Achilles tendon while working out in Southern California and he won’t be able to return after being sidelined all last season by a torn ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2018-2019 NBA Finals.

Based on the type of tear, Thompson has been told to expect that he will make a full recovery, a source tells ESPN. https://t.co/wFA1AZREDe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

The news comes less than three weeks away from the Warriors 2020-2021 training camp. This season was supposed to be a return to form for the team after finishing last year with a 15-50 record — a NBA worst. That season, the Warriors played without Thompson all year and Stephen Curry for most of it after Curry broke his left hand.

While Thompson was held out of scrimmages during the recent Warriors mini-camp, he did work out and looked to be on the mend. Even dunking the basketball.

Klay Thompson is the most likeable player in the NBA. This is a huge loss for everyone — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 19, 2020

