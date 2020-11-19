Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) — The Golden State Warriors are set to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Warriors will absorb Oubre into the trade exception created after dealing Andre Iguodala without taking back any salary last offseason, meaning they will not have to send back any salary to match Oubre’s in the deal.
The Thunder will receive Golden State’s 2021 first-round pick, but only if it falls between No. 21 and No. 30 overall, according to Wojnarowski. If it doesn’t, the Warriors will send the Thunder two second-round picks.
