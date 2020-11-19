FREMONT (CBS SF) – A woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after ramming a patrol car and leading authorities on a chase stretching from Saratoga to Fremont Thursday morning.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home near Monte Vista Drive and Montewood Drive shortly after 7:50 a.m. after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in a driveway and a woman wandering around their backyard.
Deputies said they attempted to approach the woman, but she ran to her vehicle and rammed a patrol car. She then led authorities on a chase from Saratoga to Fremont, more than 20 miles away.
The sheriff’s office said they deployed spike strips to immobilize the woman’s vehicle, which eventually stopped near the Interstate 680 / Mission Boulevard interchange. She was then taken into custody without further incident.
No injuries were reported.
Deputies said the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Kimberly Matthai was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony evading and resisting arrest.
It was not immediately known when Matthai would appear in court on the charges.
