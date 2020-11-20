MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Police arrested two men Thursday morning in connection with an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a pickup truck in Mill Valley.
Estevan Gomez, 30, of Sebastopol and Alexis Deleon Diaz, 29, of San Rafael, were arrested on suspicion of crimes that include attempted grand theft, police said.
A witness called the police about 5 a.m. Thursday to report two people trying to steal auto parts from a parked pickup truck on Bayview Avenue in downtown Mill Valley, police said.
The witness gave a description to dispatchers and deputies with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspects’ vehicle minutes later on northbound Highway 101. They pulled the car over near Interstate Highway 580 and Bellam Boulevard in San Rafael and Mill Valley police arrived to investigate.
The car matched the description reported by the witness in Mill Valley and many items inside were seized, including tools used in the theft of auto parts. A catalytic converter was not found in the suspects’ car.
Gomez was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted grand theft, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools. Diaz was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and violation of probation.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Mill Valley Police Department, or the anonymous tip line at 415-721-4547.
